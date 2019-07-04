Juventus try again over Pogba by offering Man Utd their pick of new trio

Juventus are reported to have made a fresh attempt to sign Paul Pogba by offering Manchester United an alternative trio of players which they intend to use as bait.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Pogba has openly announced that he wants new challenge, though the club have already told him that he can only leave for £150million.

According to multiple sources in Italy, Juve have made the first move for Pogba as they look to bring the player back three years after allowing him to return to Old Trafford in a £89.3m deal.

It was claimed last month that United could be offered their pick of three Juventus stars to try and sweeten the deal, with Joao Cancelo, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala the men in question.

However, with United seemingly holding firm in their decision to retain the midfielder’s services, il Gazzetta dello Sport has reported the Italian champions have altered the terms of their proposal by offering the Red Devils three other men as part of the package

The Italian paper claims Juve have contacted United to this time offer them full-back Alex Sandro, midfielder Blaise Matuidi, and, again, Argentine forward Dybala.

Whether United would be happy to sign any of these three, or whether the players would be happy to leave Juve for the Red Devils remains to be seen.

For United’s part, however, it seems the club are prepared to play the long game over Pogba’s future, having made clear their stance over the player’s future at the club and given they are under no obligation to sell their most saleable asset.

Either way, it seems the player is intent on pushing for a move after admitting his desire to seek a fresh challenge.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” said Pogba.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well.

“I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Former Liverpool striker and Daily Mirror columnist Stan Collymore, meanwhile, has urged United to sign two players in order to get the best out of Pogba this coming season.

