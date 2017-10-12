Juventus and Inter Milan eye move for Arsenal star

Juventus and Inter Milan have targeted Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for a possible bid next summer, a report claims.

Giroud had interest in his signature from clubs both in England and abroad in the summer, but reaffirmed his desire to stay at Arsenal and fight for a place.

However, the Frenchman is yet to start a game in the Premier League so far this season, leading to more rumours of a possible exit.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus and Inter Milan are both considering a bid for Giroud at the end of the season.

The former Lyon man has a contract expiring in 2019, so if no new agreement is reached then the Gunners will be braced for more offers.

Everton were most seriously linked with the 31-year-old in the summer, but Giroud recently insisted rejecting them was the right thing to do.

“I was very close to signing for another English club, Everton,” he told Canal Football.

“But I made the best choice I think. I stayed because I have a certain attachment to the club, quite simply. I am content to have remained. I am well in my head and in my boots.”