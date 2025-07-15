Juventus have undertaken 'several months' of talks for Andre

Juventus are showing serious interest in Wolves midfielder André as a means of strengthening the spine of their team, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The midfielder had an impressive season at Wolves, and now Juve’s general director, Damien Comolli, has included him on their shortlist to strengthen their midfield.

André is seen as a strong option by the Bianconeri, who are monitoring the situation closely. The player’s agent has already spoken with Juventus for several months, and the contacts are still ongoing.

The cost of the operation could reach around €35million (£30.4m, $41m).

Juventus, for their part, evaluate the price as fair considering the potential of André, his age and, in general, his international experience, although obviously aiming to obtain a lower figure.

Indeed, Andre has had success in Brazil and has now shown promise in one season in England.

With Igor Tudor looking to build a more dynamic team, André is considered a player who can bring intensity and balance.

Other Italian clubs have contacted his agent recently, as well as some top English clubs, suggesting that competition may grow in the coming weeks. Juventus is certainly one of the most interested teams, even if there is still a long way to go.

Juventus round-up: Vlahovic chooses next side

Manchester United were believed to be the frontrunners for Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic, but it’s believed he has instead chosen to remain in Italy.

If he is to leave Juve, it’s been reported he’d like to go to AC Milan, where his former boss Massimiliano Allegri is in charge.

That would put paid to a mooted swap deal between Juve and United also involving Jadon Sancho, and the Italian side have made an attempt to land the winger via another method.

They are said to have tested the waters with a tiny offer of just €10million (£8.7m) plus bonuses.

