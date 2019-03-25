Juventus begin talks over financing deal for want-away Man Utd star

Juventus are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signing of Paul Pogba, who is reportedly adamant that he wishes to leave Manchester United.

Pogba has enjoyed a dramatic upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and since Jose Mourinho’s departure, but despite his revival he may already have his heart set on leaving the club.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Pogba has decided that he would like to move to Real Madrid next, with his agent Mino Raiola working on the deal.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are understandable extremely reluctant to let their record signing go, but last week Pogba cast doubt on his future at the club by insisting it would be a ‘dream’ to play at Real.

“At the moment I’m happy in Manchester. I play. There’s a new coach,” he told reporters.

“Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve always said it is a dream club for every player and Zidane is there.

Spanish outlet AS have provided an update on the situation, claiming that Juventus are hoping to lure Pogba back to Turin by capitalising on their relationship with his agent Mino Raiola.

The 26-year-old apparently ‘feels it’s time for him to move on’ from United ‘he believes he has completed what he has set out to do’ – and has snubbed a new deal to prolong his stay in Manchester.

Juve have reportedly already been looking at ways they could potentially finance his return, with reports suggesting Paulo Dybala could be sold to a Premier League side to help add funds to the kitty.

