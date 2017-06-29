Juventus bid for Real star as Man Utd man is put on backburner

Juventus have reportedly shelved their interest in Manchester United star Matteo Darmian after tabling an offer for Real Madrid’s Danilo.

The Italians are in the market for a new right-back this summer after Dani Alves left the club with a move to Manchester City expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Juventus were thought to have asked United about Darmian, but with Jose Mourinho reluctant to part company with the versatile full-back, the Red Devils were claimed to have stuck a £20million asking price on his head.

That is more than the Serie A champions are willing to spend and United’s valuation of Darmian appears to have forced Juve to shelve their interest.

And reports in Italy on Thursday morning claims Juventus have offered €15million to sign Brazilian right-back Danilo from Real Madrid.

However, according to the Corriere dello Sport, Real have snubbed the offer, but will do business if the Massimiliano Allegri’s side up their offer to €20million.

Danilo joined Real in a €31.5 million deal from Porto in 2015, but has largely been second choice to Dani Carvajal during his time at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian, who has 15 caps for his country, made 24 appearances for the club the season just elapsed, with only 17 of these in La Liga.