Juve bid for ‘Turkish Dybala’ – player wants Man Utd or Chelsea

Juventus have lodged a €15million bid for Basaksehir wonderkid Cengiz Under, according to reports in the Turkish media.

The player has earned rave reviews for his performances for the Istanbul-based club, who finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Under, 19, has been nicknamed the ‘Turkish Dybala’ due to both his physical likeness and his playing similarities with the Juventus ace.

And it seems Juventus are ready to pair the duo up, with the Serie A champions having lodged a bid for Under, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

However, the player has told beIN Turkey that he fancies a move to either Chelsea or Manchester United, with two other European big guns also in his sights.

“The league I really want to play in is the Premier League and I would also love La Liga,” Under said.

“I want to play for Manchester United or Chelsea, also Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

However, while the Premier League are yet to make a move, Basaksehir manager Abdullah Avci did confirm that Lille had also made a bid for the player.

Avci told TRT Spor: “Yes, it’s true there is some interest for Cengiz. It’s normal because the kid is a good footballer.

“I can confirm we have received only one bid for Cengiz which was came from Lille. The offer was €6.5m and we rejected it. Do we sell him, it remains to be seen, but I want him to stay with us next season.”

Under enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Super Lig, scoring nine times and providing seven assists for the surprise runners-up.