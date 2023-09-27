Euro giant to bid for Tottenham star in January, but accepting would help Arsenal hijack Man Utd transfer

Juventus plan to make a loan approach for a Tottenham midfielder in January, and if Spurs accept, Arsenal’s chances of beating Manchester United to a midfield signing of their own would increase, per reports.

Ange Postecoglou has overseen an instant turnaround since taking charge in north London, though the Aussie’s arrival hasn’t been good news for everyone.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had been a guaranteed starter in each of his first three seasons with Tottenham. But with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr Postecoglou’s preferred midfield pairing, Hojbjerg finds himself in the unusual position of warming the bench.

What’s more, Rodrigo Bentancur will strive to disrupt the Bissouma-Sarr combination when fully recovered from knee surgery. As such, Hojbjerg may find himself fourth choice at best in the coming months.

That’s led to speculation the Denmark international’s time with Spurs is coming to an end. Per Fabrizio Romano, an exit in 2024 is very much in Hojbjerg’s thinking right now.

“But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus will attempt to bring Hojbjerg to Turin once the winter window opens its doors. However, any such agreement could also have implications for Spurs’ bitter rival Arsenal.

Juventus to make loan approach for Hojbjerg

Calciomercato state Juventus intend to sign two new central midfielders in 2024.

Liverpool target and Nice midfielder, Khephren Thuram, is being lined up for the summer. Before then, Juventus ‘will make an attempt to take Hojlberg on loan’ in January.

Juve’s need comes from the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been provisionally suspended from playing after failing an anti-doping test.

However, manager Max Allegri’s problems could heighten if losing star midfielder Adrien Rabiot too. Rabiot has rediscovered his groove since the beginning of last season and is a guaranteed starter once again.

Arsenal ‘seriously interested’ in Rabiot; Hojbjerg arrival could spark exit?

Rabiot was courted by Man Utd in both the summer windows of 2022 and 2023. The Red Devils fell short on each occasion, with the most recent attempt failing after Rabiot signed a last-gasp one-year contract extension just days before becoming a free agent.

The Daily Express recently claimed Man Utd could make a third attempt to sign Rabiot in 2024.

However, a second report from Calciomercato revealed Arsenal and Newcastle are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Rabiot too.

In the event Juventus were successful in signing Hojbjerg in January, it stands to reason Juventus would in turn be more receptive to cashing in on Rabiot while they still can. Come January, Rabiot will only have six months left on his contract.

READ MORE: Postecoglou grinning as top Tottenham target edges towards PL return; he is on verge of England call-up