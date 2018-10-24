Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with the way his team played to their strengths in Tuesday evening’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Manchester United.

While much of the attention pre-match was about the returning Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Paulo Dybala’s 18th-minute goal that settled the contest at Old Trafford, with Juventus enjoying the majority of possession and chances but United improving in the second half, when Paul Pogba hit the post.

The result leaves United five points adrift of Juventus ahead of their visit to Turin next month and two points ahead of Valencia, with the Italians now having what looks like a virtually unassailable lead in Group H.

Opposite number Jose Mourinho had highlighted the defensive efforts of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, but Allegri himself was far happier to praise his side as a unit for a job well done.

“We knew that we would have to play a very good game from a technical point of view because we knew that playing against a team like United, who are very physical, very good on the high balls, we couldn’t really afford to engage in that kind of physical game,” Allegri said.

“I thought we played a fantastic first half, we probably should have scored a second goal.

“In the second half, we did give the ball away on a few occasions but we played well, it was a great game to watch.”

Despite the negative result, Mourinho was adamant that his side did not give too much respect to their Turin-based opponents.

“I don’t think so. I tried not to. With the team we played it was to let the boys feel positive and take the positive feeling from our match at Stamford Bridge.

“But Juventus is a different level of quality, I have to be honest. A level of quality, stability, experience, know how. The base of the team they have Bonucci and Chiellini.

“That’s the base that allows them to play with the freedom in attack. ‘Lose the ball, no problem, we are here’.

“We could deserve a goal for the effort of the boys but it was not possible. I have no complaints with my boys. I have a positive feeling for their effort.”

