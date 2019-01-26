Juventus boss issues response to rumours of bid for £89m Man Utd star

Juventus boss Max Allegri has conceded that it would be very difficult for the Italian side to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The France star looked certain to be heading for the Old Trafford exit while Jose Mourinho remained in charge, but the Portuguese’s manager’s dismissal and Solskjaer’s subsequent appointment has sparked a vast improvement in Pogba’s output.

Still, despite his improved mood and upturn in performances, rumours of Pogba’s desire to move to La Liga remain.

His brother Florentin Pogba told AS that he believes his sibling could have a possible future at Barcelona or Real Madrid, if he wishes to improve.

It has been claimed that Pogba could even reunite with Juventus in the coming summer. Reports stated that the Bianconeri are refusing to give up on the idea of bringing him back to the club, having sold him to United in an £89m deal back in 2016.

However, Allegri provided a very blunt response to the idea that the Turin club could bring Pogba back.

“It’s very difficult to see him at Juventus again,” Allegri said at a news conference on Saturday.