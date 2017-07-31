Juventus boss issues warning to Chelsea over £61m target

Massimiliano Allegri has warned Chelsea that Juventus have “no intention” of selling Alex Sandro to them, after branding the Brazilian “the best full-back in world football”.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made the Juventus star one of his prime transfer targets this summer and reports last week suggested the Serie A champions were ready to accept their £61million – a fee that would make Sandro the world’s most expensive defender.

But Juventus boss Allegri, speaking to the media on Sunday night, minutes after the final whistle of the Old Lady’s friendly game against Roma, insisted the player would be staying put this summer.

“The club is in charge of transfer negotiations but we have the same ideas,” he said. “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he won’t be leaving us this summer.”

Asked if Sandro was worth a world-record fee, Allgeri continued: “He is an extraordinary player and can still improve. I think he is the best full-back in the world alongside Marcelo.”

The Bianconeri beat their Serie A rivals on penalties in the match.