Juventus call on super-agent to help seal £100m deal for Man Utd target

Juventus have reportedly sought the help of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes in an attempt to land Lazio’s Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.

The midfielder has been heavily linked throughout the summer with a high-profile move to Premier League side Manchester United, while Real Madrid are also thought to be keen.

Milinkovic-Savic played in all three of Serbia’s matches as they were knocked out of the World Cup after they finished third in Group E behind Brazil and Switzerland.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes, who recently helped Joao Cancelo seal a move to Juventus, is thought to be close to Milinkovic-Savic’s representatives.

And Tuttosport claims that Mendes could help Juventus secure a deal for the 23-year-old after Lazio valued the midfielder at €100million.

On his future, Milinkovic-Savic told Mediaset: “I need a little bit of rest now.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

