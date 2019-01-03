Juventus chief ends Chelsea’s hope over no.1 January target

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says Chelsea have no chance of signing Gonzalo Higuain this month.

The Argentina forward is currently on loan from Juventus at AC Milan, but Maurizio Sarri is a big admirer of the forward and tried to sign him in the summer.

Sarri was desperate for the former Napoli man to join him at Stamford Bridge, but Higuain claimed Sarri was the only person who wanted him in London.

After completing his move to Milan, Higuain admitted: “I have big respect for Sarri but he was the only one who wanted me at Chelsea.”

Higuain claimed in November he was “happy” at AC Milan amid talk Chelsea would try to sign the striker again. But last week Sport Mediaset reported that Higuain had now requested a move and wanted to link up with Sarri again at Chelsea, having previously played under the Italian at Napoli.

Talks are believed to have been held between all three clubs over the possibility of Higuain’s season-long deal being cut short with Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata heading to Milan.

But that is unlikely yo happen with Paratici saying that AC Milan don’t want to Higuain leave.

Paratici said: “He remains one of the best strikers in the world, he showed it in these seasons in Europe, he scored everywhere.

“About his future, I think he’s important for AC Milan, he’s a great striker and they want to keep him.

“I know very well Gonzalo, he is a simple and passionate guy who lives every situation with great enthusiasm. It can happen even to the best players not to score for four or five games.”

