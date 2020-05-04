Juventus chief warns Paul Pogba what to fear if transfer is secured

Fabio Paratici has warned Paul Pogba that he can expect to be severely hit in the pocket were he to force through a transfer away from Manchester United this summer.

The France international, 27, has been a lightning rod for media scrutiny and attention ever since Man Utd forked out £89.3m to bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016.

His mercurial talents have never been in doubt, but his desire and ability to stamp his authority on big games has frequently been called into question.

Pogba recently spoke in a rare interview regarding his injury rehab during the nationwide lockdown, but many have speculated that his eventual return could come in the colours of a different team at the beginning of next season.

The likes of former club Juventus, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG have all been mentioned as suitors and truth be told, they are probably the only clubs capable of pulling together a package big enough to attract Man Utd to sell Pogba; that despite reports that United had already opened talks on a prospective €60m replacement in midfield. The Frenchman would be a huge boost to any of the mentioned clubs.

However, whichever club were able to attract Pogba, Juventus’ chief football officer Paratici has warned Pogba to expect a major drop in wages wherever he ends up next.

Pogba earns an estimated £290,000 a week at Old Trafford, with his deal due to expire in summer 2021, though United do hold the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

However, with the global economic cash crisis hitting the football world as badly as anywhere, Paratici has told Pogba that a transfer to pastures new could result in a massive drop in wages.

“Pogba is a great player, we know him as a champion,” Paratici told Sky Italia.

“But something will change after the virus crisis because logically the salary demands someone of his level would have had before is now more difficult to get hold of, or at least he’ll have fewer clubs prepared to pay that money.”

Pogba, however, appears determined to hit the ground running when football does resume, with many expecting this season to be his final outings in a United shirt.

“We have got to stay motivated, there’s no other choice,” Pogba said. “We don’t know how long it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this will stop.

“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to get back playing football.”

In other Man Utd news, Wayne Rooney has named the former Red Devils flop he considered a far superior player to Pogba during their time together at Old Trafford.