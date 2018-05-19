Juventus chief reveals when Can will join; provides Morata update

Juventus CEO and general manager Beppe Marotta hopes to confirm the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can after the Champions League final.

The Reds will play Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26 after Jurgen Klopp’s men overcame Roma in the semi-finals to reach the showpiece event.

Speculation is rife that Can will not renew his deal at Liverpool and will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer and Marotta confirmed that they are closing in on their man.

“In the past year, there is great optimism regarding Emre Can,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium. “We hope to confirm his signing after the Champions League finale”.

Former Juve striker Alvaro Morata hasn’t had the best of first seasons at Chelsea with only 11 league goals to his name after a big-money move from Real Madrid.

When asked about the possibility of Morata ending up at Juventus again, Marotta said: “Everyone shows a great affection for this club, I do not deny that Morata expressed his appreciation for Juventus, but there are very few possibilities because the price from Chelsea is very expensive.”