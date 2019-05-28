Juventus chief speaks out on future of €120m star amid Man Utd links

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has responded to rumours that the club have put Paulo Dybala up for sale this summer.

The Argentina attacker has been linked with a move this summer, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City said to be among his suitors.

Dybala has scored 10 goals in 42 appearances this term but Max Allegri has named the 25-year-old on his bench on 10 occasions leading to suggestion Juve might cash in.

Paratici, though, insists that is not the case.

“He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him,” Paratici said. “The investment we made four years ago and the renewal of the contract is proof of this.

“Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.”

Recent reports from the Italian press have suggested that Juve are ready to offer two of their stars in order to seal a reunion with Paul Pogba this summer – with Dybala included.

