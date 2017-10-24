Juventus cleared of wrongdoing over Paul Pogba transfer

Juventus have been absolved of any wrongdoing over Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United, it has been confirmed.

FIFA launched an investigation into Juve’s conduct when Pogba joined United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record transfer of around £89.5 million.

The allegation was that agent Mino Raiola could have breached third-party ownership rules in the sale. However, club president Andrea Agnelli has revealed that the club will not face any fine.

He announced at a shareholders meeting: “The FIFA investigation into the Pogba deal is concluded, [there will be] no penalties or fines for Juventus.”

Agnelli also expressed his pride at the club having won six Serie A titles in a row, adding: “On behalf of the club, supporters, team and technical staff, we are extremely proud about winning six straight Scudetto titles.

“At this club we believe the greatest success is always the next one, our challenges is to prove ourselves again in Italy and Europe.”