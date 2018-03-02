Juventus coach gives update on Higuain ahead of Tottenham return

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has given an update on Gonzalo Higuain’s fitness ahead of next week’s Champions League showdown with Tottenham.

The Argentine hitman will miss Juve’s clash against Lazio on Saturday after he sprained his ankle against Torino last weekend.

And Allegri, speaking at his press conference ahead of the Lazio game, admitted: “Higuain is out of action, he won’t travel with the rest of the team to face Lazio and we’ll have to evaluate his conditions in the next few days. We will play against Tottenham in five days. It’s not our priority now, we must focus on the Lazio clash.

“Dybala will replace Gonzalo. He [Dybala] can play as a sole striker in this system. He is fit and ready to play otherwise he’d have stayed on the bench.”

“Buffon is also going to start against Lazio and Chiellini may rest as the rest of centre-backs are all available to play.”

“Cuadrado and De Sciglio are improving, I hope they will get back to training soon. We are still waiting to have news about Bernardeschi. Football is strange. Last season we had no injuries in attack, this season we have more options but more injured players.”

Higuain had a big impact on the last-16 first-leg tie in Turin, scoring twice and missing a penalty in a scintillating 2-2 draw between the two sides.

His potential absence would be a huge boost for Spurs, although Dybala is a pretty handy back-up option for the Italian giants.

