Szczesny reveals Buffon chat after sealing Juventus move

Wojciech Szczesny has completed a reported £10million move from Arsenal to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Polish international fell out of favour at the Emirates when Arsene Wenger opted to bring Petr Cech to the club two years ago, and enjoyed a good season on loan at Roma last season.

However, it is Roma’s Serie A rivals Juventus who has won the race to sign the goalkeeper permanently, even though he knows he’ll have to play second fiddle to “legend” Gianluigi Buffon for the time being.

Ed ecco la maglia di @13Szczesny13! La conferenza stampa di presentazione finisce qui! pic.twitter.com/dRXbOs1EUA — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 19, 2017

“I’m delighted to be at Juventus,” he told reporters.

“I’ve spoken to Gianluigi Buffon — a true legend of the game.

“When you join Juve, it’s because you’ve been chosen. I didn’t hesitate one moment before coming here

“I’m ready to take on this challenge, Juventus is the best possible choice for my career. I’m 27 years old and I want to win.

“At this club there’s the right mentality to do so — I hope that we’ll succeed in winning the Champions League.”