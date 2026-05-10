Juventus are increasingly confident they will complete a remarkable triple swoop for Premier League stars Alisson Becker, Bernardo Silva and Randal Kolo Muani this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Turin giants are pushing aggressively to strengthen their squad ahead of next season and sources indicate talks on all three deals have advanced significantly in recent weeks.

We understand Juventus believe all three players are open to the project, and internal optimism is growing that each transfer can be finalised.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is viewed as one of Juve’s priority targets and, as our sources previously revealed, the Brazilian has already agreed personal terms in principle on a three-year contract.

Sources state Alisson is highly intrigued by the possibility of experiencing Serie A football before the latter stages of his career and discussions over the move have progressed positively.

However, we understand there remains one potential complication.

The 33-year-old could still consider remaining at Liverpool if the Reds present him with a comparable long-term offer and assurances over his status moving forward.

Liverpool themselves are currently assessing their options carefully. While Giorgi Mamardashvili remains highly rated internally, there are concerns within sections of the club that the Georgian may not yet be fully ready to immediately assume the number one role at Anfield.

As a result, Liverpool are already exploring alternative goalkeeper options should Alisson depart this summer and one name linked is Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez.

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Juve closing in on Man City legend, Spurs loanee

Meanwhile, Juventus are also making major progress in their pursuit of Man City star Bernardo Silva.

Our sources can reveal Silva is close to agreeing terms with the Serie A giants, who intend to finalise the deal once their Champions League qualification is mathematically secured.

The Portugal international has attracted interest from clubs across Europe as well as lucrative proposals from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Despite those options, sources indicate Silva is extremely keen on the idea of joining Juventus and testing himself in Italian football.

Juve view the versatile midfielder as a marquee addition capable of adding experience, creativity and leadership to the squad.

The third player Juventus are working to bring in is Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international enjoyed a successful loan spell in Turin last season and both the player and the club are eager to reunite permanently.

Our sources indicate that negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are already at an advanced stage and discussions with the player’s representatives have also progressed smoothly.

Kolo Muani is fully open to returning to Juventus and the Italian side are increasingly optimistic an agreement can be reached.

Tottenham, where the striker spent time on loan this season, are prepared to move on from the 27-year-old following a disappointing Premier League campaign in which he has managed just one league goal to date.

Juventus now believe all three deals are achievable and confidence is growing internally that one of the biggest transfer statements of the summer could soon take shape in Turin.

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