Juventus confirm interest in loan move for Chelsea outcast

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has suggested a deal to sign Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado could be completed “in the next couple of days”.

Cuadrado spent last season on loan at Juventus, where he won the Serie A title and Coppa Italia, but was expected to be a part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Chelsea this term.

Last month Conte said the Colombia international would “stay with us”, but the 28-year-old now appears set to return to Italy after failing to make the match-day squad for the Blues’ 2-1 victory over West Ham.

“Cuadrado is a player welcomed for various reasons,” Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With us, he behaved well, our experience with him was extremely positive. It’s a question that will be resolved in the next couple of days max.

“For now, he’s at Chelsea. If the club is open to it, well, we’ll start talking. A loan? I’d say yes, we’ll see.”