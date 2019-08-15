Juventus confirm Man Utd offer for defender as price tag is set at €40m

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Manchester United made an approach for defender Merih Demiral before the English transfer deadline.

United reinforced their defence with a record-breaking move for Harry Maguire from Leicester, but reports suggested they were also considering Demiral as a backup plan.

Demiral has never played a competitive match for Juventus after arriving in Turin via Sassuolo this year, but is already an in-demand commodity thanks to his performances in that loan spell.

Now, Paratici has revealed just how close United came to signing the Turkish defender.

“He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don’t imagine how many,” he told Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato). “The Turk was requested by Milan but was also approached by Manchester United.

“Juve took him for 18 million [euros] from Sassuolo and initially set his price for around 40 million euros.”

Any hopes United may have had of partnering Maguire with Demiral in the future appear to be unlikely, with the 21-year-old secured to a long-term contract until 2024 at the Allianz Stadium.

