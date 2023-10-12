Juventus plot ‘cost-effective’ January move for ‘very good’ Everton star to replace Paul Pogba

Serie A giants Juventus could make a move for Everton midfielder Andre Gomes as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Pogba returned a positive drug test after their first game of the season against Udinese – a game in which he did not play.

The former Manchester United centre-mid was subsequently suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal and given three days to request his B sample, which has now produced the same result – according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus could therefore be forced to bring in a replacement for Pogba in January and have a couple of Premier League players on their shortlist.

One potential option is Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He has struggled for minutes since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at the club and it’s thought the manager is happy to part ways with him in January.

It now seems, however, that Juventus could make a move for Gomes instead, who would command a much cheaper fee than Hojbjerg this winter.

Juventus consider ‘cost-effective’ move for Everton man

Gomes has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Everton in recent years, partly due to a horrific injury he picked up in 2019, as well as new players like Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner coming in.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Lille, where he scored three goals and made two assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances. The French club were interested in signing him permanently, but were unable to agree a deal with Everton.

Gomes has been sidelined since the start of the season with an injury, but is close to being ready to play again. Sean Dyche said in a recent interview that he ‘wants him back fit’ and thinks he’s a ‘very good player.’

Despite this, the Portuguese player was heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park in the summer. Fenerbahce made enquiries into signing him in September, for example.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Gomes has emerged as a potential ‘cost-effective target’ for Juventus as they aim to replace Pogba in the upcoming window.

Gomes’ contract with Everton is set to expire at the end of the season, so January could represent their last chance to get any return for him.

Previous reports suggest that Everton value him at around £5m, so it will be interesting to see if Juventus make a bid in that region.

