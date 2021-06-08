Juventus decision over Prem striker paves way for Man Utd, Ronaldo reunion

The chances of Man Utd securing a sensational Cristiano Ronaldo return have been boosted after Juventus installed a Brazilian hitman as their ‘top target’.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s most recognisable sportsmen. Despite his advancing age, the Portuguese remains one of the most potent attacking forces in European football. At 36, Ronaldo bagged a whopping 36 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Those figures surpassed both Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah’s tallies who both played more games.

However, all is seemingly not well for Ronaldo at Juventus.

In late April, Ronaldo reportedly tasked his agent with lining up a summer move. Within a month, the Turin club then relinquished their nine-year stranglehold on Serie A to Inter Milan and came within a whisker of missing out on next season’s Champions League.

Ronaldo has a single year remaining on his current deal at Juventus. With the club moving in a new direction after replacing Andrea Pirlo with Max Allegri, a summer exit is a distinct possibility.

Man Utd are one of a handful of clubs capable of pulling off such a deal. Indeed, the Red Devils were linked with a swap deal in May for the man who inspired Bruno Fernandes.

Now, online outlet SportsMole (citing La Gazzetta dello Sport) reveal how Juventus’ latest move could facilitate a blockbuster transfer.

It is noted that the Serie A powerhouse have installed Man City striker Gabriel Jesus at the ‘top of their wish list’.

PSG frontman Mauro Icardi and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic are also in the frame. But Jesus is their preferred option is Ronaldo is ultimately moved on.

Jesus has endured another frustrating season in Manchester. Despite Sergio Aguero’s absences through injury, Jesus was often overlooked in favour of a false nine.

Tottenham were mooted as a potential landing spot if Harry Kane went the other way. Though the latest report has suggested Daniel Levy would prefer a cash-only deal for his star striker.

Should Man City be willing to part ways with Jesus, the way would be clear if Man Utd deemed a Ronaldo reunion in their best interest.

Man Utd touted potential Maguire partner cost

Meanwhile, Brighton have set their asking price for Ben White, amid fears his elevation to England’s Euro 2020 squad will increase interest in his services.

A number of top clubs have been watching White for some time. For example, Manchester United have been linked as they look for the perfect partner to Harry Maguire.

According to reports, Man Utd remain interested, as do Arsenal and Liverpool, who have also kept a watching brief.

It all promises to be an interesting summer for the former Leeds United loanee. And while Brighton are in no mood to sell, it’s reported they have named their price for the player were any of his suitors come calling.

It is understood ‘an offer of £50million could be too good for Brighton to turn down’. That’s despite White having three years to run on his contract.

