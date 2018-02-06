Juventus defender being watched by Arsenal, agent confirms

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is being monitored by Arsenal ahead of a possible summer approach, the player’s agent has confirmed.

Arsene Wenger brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in high-profile signings last month, but was roundly criticised for not strengthening his defence.

A late window bid for Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans was rejected by West Brom, and while the Gunners could come back in for the former Manchester United man in the summer, Rugani also remains another focus of their attention.

However, the player’s agent Davide Torchia was at pains to stress that the 23-year-old is happy in Turin and is not looking to leave the club this summer.

Rugani played his first game for Juve in three months on Sunday, appearing in the first half of their 7-0 hammering of Sassuolo, and discussing his performance, as well as the interest from Wenger’s men, Torchia told Radio Sportiva: “Daniele’s doing well, I’m happy for him.

“Arsenal? They didn’t launch any assaults for him in January. They expressed a liking for him, but we have respect for Juventus.”

