Juventus defender refuses to rule out Premier League move

Chelsea have been placed on red alert as Juventus star Dani Alves has refused to rule out a possible exit this summer.

The Blues are reportedly long time admirers of Alves who joined Juve from Barcelona just one year ago.

Despite only being one year into his Bianconeri career, the Brazilian has released an interview with Canais Esporte Interativo revealing that he may decide to move to the Premier League in the future.

“I did not move to England last summer because I felt like I needed to learn how to defend better,” he revealed.

“You must be a very good defender to play in England and Italy could teach me a lot. I still hope I am going to move to the Premier League one day. When? I don’t know, let’s see.”

Alves also sparked anger amongst the Juventus fan base with comments regarding star striker Paulo Dybala.

The defender said: “He should leave Juve someday to improve.”

​Chelsea are not the only Premier League club interested in the 34-year-old, with Tottenham and Manchester City also monitoring the situation, according to reports in Italy.