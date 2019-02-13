Juventus director points finger at Arsenal over Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal have consistently failed to play Aaron Ramsey in his best position during his time with the Gunners, according to Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The 28-year-old Wales midfielder, who has spent the last 11 seasons at Arsenal, will leave Emirates Stadium as a free agent this summer after Juventus confirmed the worst kept secret in football.

Ramsey has signed a four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Allianz Stadium until summer 2023 and earning the attacking midfielder a staggering £400,000 a week. With it, the Welshman becomes the highest-paid British player in the world game.

Ramsey opted to move to Turin ahead of a host of rival interest, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG also linked with the former Cardiff star, while English interest emerged from both United and Liverpool.

During his decade-long service to Arsenal, Ramsey has operated in a number of positions, ranging from wide midfielder, holding midfielder, to a No 10 – but has often found himself overlooked and undervalued by Unai Emery in his formations.

However, Paratici believes the Welshman is best used as a ‘mezzala’, the Italian word for the two midfielders playing either side and in advance of a central pivot in a 4-3-3. It’s a role Maurizio Sarri has tried to cast N’Golo Kante in at Chelsea this season, with mixed results.

Explaining their decision to sign the 28-year-old Ramsey and the role he can expect to play at the Allianz Stadium, Paratici said: “He is a different player from what we have got.

“We don’t have someone like him in our squad.

“He is more technical, he’s a final ball man, he has a nose for the goal.

“Ramsey is a player who, I reckon, has never found his position, because he has never played as a ‘mezzala’ in a three, which is his role.

“He can also play a bit further up the pitch, like [Simone] Perrotta did at Roma, for example.”

Ramsey’s signing could signal the end of Blaise Matuidi’s time at Juventus, with the France star turning 32 later this year, and often operating in the ‘mezzala’ role.

