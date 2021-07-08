Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that he has begun “really advanced” talks over a transfer exit for Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli.

The 23-year-old has risen to become a key player for both club and country, hence the speculation over his future. While Manchester City had early transfer links, those have faded. Instead, Arsenal and Juventus have emerged as the main contenders for the Italy Euro 2020 star’s signature.

Carnevali revealed at the start of July that the Gunners were “ahead” of their rivals in the transfer race.

Although, Juventus have remained in the hunt and Locatelli has reportedly said ‘no’ to a move to north London.

Making a fresh statement over the player’s future, Sassuolo’s CEO Carnevali has revealed that he is in serious talks about a deal to see Locatelli leave.

While he did not mention Arsenal, he confirmed that he has yet to hold discussions with Juve.

“We’re in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad… and it’s really advanced,” Carnevali told Sky Italia.

“We’re going to meet with Juventus in the next days, but there are no negotiations yet with Juve as Italian clubs are in difficult financial situation.”

Locatelli, who entered the Italy international fray last summer, has proved a vital player in their run to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England.

Indeed, the midfielder has played in four of six matches, starting two of those. What’s more, he netted a brace to help Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in the group stages.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, he has admitted that he could seek a new club for next season.

Arsenal transfer exit on cards

While Arsenal are looking at Locatelli, they could still lose one of their own.

Aston Villa want to sign Emile Smith Rowe, who turned the Gunners’ fortunes around last season.

However, he has yet to commit to a new deal and Villa have had two bids rejected. One pundit, though, has pondered if Arsenal will give in.