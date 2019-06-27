Juventus enlist unusual help to fund £135m deal for Man Utd star

Juventus have reportedly asked for help from sponsors Adidas to help them fund a deal for Paul Pogba this summer.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with the Serie A giants reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked, while Pogba himself recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

United though for their part are seemingly willing to play hard ball over Pogba’s future, with Ed Woodward ready to demand £160m for the World Cup winner, such is his desire to keep him.

According to il Corriere dello Sport however, the fee that United are asking for is £135m, but the Italian champions will ask their sponsors Adidas for help.

Pogba has the brand as his personal sponsor while the German company are also Juve’s kit manufacturers, so they are hoping to be able to gain leverage in talks through that.

The manufacturing giants currently have an eight-year deal with the Bianconeri worth a staggering £365m.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!