Juventus eye double swoop, with Liverpool star topping list

Serie A side Juventus have placed both Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and Reds target Mahmoud Dahoud on their summer shopping list.

According to a report in Tutto Mercato Web, the Italian side could launch a move for the Liverpool man, who is out of contract at Anfield in 2018.

Juve have been heavily linked with Can and sent scouts to watch their target during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in January.

The German has been in and out of Jurgen Klopp’s team throughout the season, starting just 13 Premier League games this campaign.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man is just one midfielder the Serie A side have an interest in.

The report also claims Juventus are keen on Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud, who currently plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Jurgen Klopp is reported to still have an interest in the 21-year-old, who has a release clause in his contract that will let him leave the German side for £8.5million in the summer.

However, they will now face stiff competition from Juventus for the German under-21 international.

The Italian side will almost certainly be able to offer the youngster Champions League football next season, while the Reds are still locked in a battle for a top-four spot place in the Premier League.

His agent, Reza Fazeli, told the Guardian last summer: “There has been a lot of interest in him, not just from Liverpool. But we have an agreement with Gladbach and everything has been postponed for next season.

“We will have to wait and see what happens in the future but it will be up to the club to accept a fee they think is acceptable.”