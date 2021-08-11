Juventus eye Man City deal that could ground Tottenham, Kane transfer

Juventus are considering a swoop for a Man City asset who has frequently been touted as a potential makeweight in a Tottenham transfer for Harry Kane, per a report.

The future of Harry Kane in North London remains unclear with the new season just around the corner. Man City have already broken the British transfer record this summer when acquiring Jack Grealish for £100m.

A new bar will likely be set if they are to achieve their ultimate aim of bringing Kane to the Etihad.

Predictably, Daniel Levy and Tottenham are extremely reluctant to sell. However, one school of thought was that the inclusion of a ready-made makeweight, plus a huge fee, could twist their arm.

Raheem Sterling was one such player alleged to be in the frame. However, following a sparkling Euro 2020 campaign, the England forward is believed to be in talks over a new contract. Another player namechecked as a possible bargaining chip was Aymeric Laporte.

The French-born Spanish defender was simply superb as City narrowly held off Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2018/19.

A significant knee injury curtailed his following season, and John Stones was often chosen ahead of Laporte last year.

August 11 Transfer Chatter - Kane U-Turn, Martial refusal and Abraham race hotting up Harry Kane could make a sensational U-turn and sign a new Spurs deal, Manchester United refusing Martial approaches and Arsenal and Roma locked in a. race for Tammy Abraham, all in today's transfer chatter.

With his standing under Pep seemingly diminished, a surprise exit has begun to gather steam.

A potential centre-back pairing of Laporte and new signing Cristian Romero at Tottenham looks a formidable one on paper.

However, Sports Mole reveal Juventus may take Laporte out of the equation entirely. Citing Italian outlet Tuttosport, they reveal the Turin club are ‘considering making an approach to City for Laporte.’

Their financial limitations make a permanent deal unfeasible. Therefore, a loan deal would be targeted.

For his part, Laporte is stated to be ‘willing’ to leave Man City in search of a starting role elsewhere. Additionally, City would reportedly ‘not stand in his way’ if he officially asks to leave.

Whether Juventus will prove enough of a lure remains to be seen. Laporte is noted to prefer a Spain return, while Man City would prioritise a permanent exit over a loan spell.

Kane U-Turn on the cards?

Meanwhile, Kane is now being tipped to sign a new contract to stay at Tottenham, amid strong transfer links with Manchester City.

According to Football.London, via the Daily Mirror, Kane is now open to the idea of signing a new deal with Spurs.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold said: “We’re now at the situation where it’s far less likely that [Kane] moves. I think it’s too little time.

“I’m intrigued to see where this goes now for Kane and ‘Camp Kane’ as it were. There are little bits of noises coming out from around his camp to not entirely rule out a new contract for him. Which would be an incredible U-turn.

“And for me, the prospect of that is incredible. Other elements to that is yes, if you’re going to stay why not get more money. I get that entirely. And I think if you look at what Spurs are trying to do in the transfer market, you can maybe say there’s something exciting happening there.”

However, any new deal could still give Manchester City a chance at a future deal. Reports have suggested Kane’s new deal could contain an exit clause that becomes active in summer 2022.

