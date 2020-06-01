Juventus favourites to win Serie A as league gears up to return on June 20

Not long after the English Premier League announced its return, the Italian Serie A followed suit. The league will return to action on Saturday, June 20th as they continue to the 2019-20 season. We’ll even see action earlier than that as we’re expecting to see the Italian Cup games on June 13th and 14th.

Juventus Favoured To Win The League Outright

As we get back to action in the Serie A, it’s Juventus who currently has the lead with 63 points, Lazio is in second with 62 points and Inter Milan is third with 54 points. Considering we’re returning for Matchday 27 (eight teams will return to play one game before then), there is not a lot of time for teams outside of the top three to make up the ground. For example, Atalanta has 13 games left but they’re currently on 48 points. They would need to be near perfect and have Juventus collapse for them to have a shot.

Italian Serie A – Odds To Win Outright

Juventus 1.36

Lazio 3.75

Inter Milan 12.00

Juventus has been the top team in the Serie A this season as they are 20-3-3 on the year. There are better offensive teams than then – Lazio has scored 60 goals and Atalanta leads the league with 70 – but few have been better at the other end of the pitch. Juventus has allowed just 24 goals this season, which is one shy than Lazio, who allowed a league-low 23 tallies.

Juventus was on a decent roll before the coronavirus forced the league to pause as they had won four of their final five Serie A matches. Coming up on their schedule is a matchup with Bologna on Match 27, Lecce on Matchday 28 and Genoa on Matchday 29. That should be a fairly easy trio of games for them to get started with as Bologna is in 10th place in the standings table while Genoa is 17th and Lecce is 18th. The latter two teams have just six wins on the season apiece.

Lazio will obviously have a shot at the title here and some will feel they have value at 3.75. However, it is notable that the payout is more than double but they’re only one point back in the standings. They’ve been one of the major stories of the season and will challenge for the Scudetto. While they’re viewed as a good story, they’re also viewed as an underdog as some aren’t sure if they can keep this up – or keep up pace with Juventus.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan is still in the race as they are nine points back but many view them as a longshot here. For the first half of the season, it really looked like Inter Milan would be the biggest contenders to Juve for the title. They only had 69 points at the end of last season and already have 54, which is a good sign. They also have a game in hand over Juve and Lazio. However, a slump in the early part of the year is likely going to cost them. They lost to both Lazio and Juventus in their two final matches before the break. They had just four wins, five draws and two losses in their final 11 games, which simply isn’t good enough. They’ll need to catch fire to really rocket up the standings and have a shot here.

Brescia, Spal Favoured For Relegation

Taking a look at the bottom of the standings table, we have a pretty clear picture of two of the teams that are likely to get sent down for relegation. Brescia is stuck on 16 points while Spal has notched just 18. They’ll have to find their way to at least 25 points if they’re to work their way out of the relegation zone.

Odds To Be Relegated – Serie A

Brescia 1.05

Spal 1.07

Lecce 1.61

Genoa 3.75

Sampdoria 5.00

Udinese 8.00

Torino 12.00

Sassuolo 26.00

Fiorentina 51.00

Brescia has been an unmitigated disaster this season as they have just four wins, four draws and 18 losses in 26 matches. Spal hasn’t been much better as they have five wins, three draws and 18 losses. Spal has scored a paltry 20 goals this season, which means they’re score less than one goal per game. Brescia is the same as they’ve tallied just 22 goals in 26 contests. Only one other team in the Serie A (Udinese) has averaged less than one goal per outing.

If Spal and/or Brescia are to make it out of the relegation zone, they’ll have to catch Lecce and Genoa, who are both on 25 points. The good news is that both Lecce and Genoa will face Juventus in their upcoming matches, so that will likely lead to a loss. Spal and Brescia will need more help than that, though.

Genoa had played well right before the break as they had three wins, two draws and a loss in their final six games. That produced eight points in six contests; they had collected 17 in their previous 20 affairs. They’re currently tied with Lecce at 25 points, just one shy of Sampdoria in 16th place.

For Lecce to avoid being relegated to Serie B, they’re going to have to play better at the defensive end. Lecce has allowed a league-leading 56 goals this season, which is by far more than anyone else. No other team has even allowed 50 so far. Lecce entered the break having lost 7-2 to Atalanta and 4-0 to Roma, but they had won the three previous games before that while outscoring opponents 9-3. If they can continue to run a tight ship at the back end, they might be able to work themselves out of the relegation zone and instead let rivals Sampdoria or Genoa slip in.