‘Football was invented by the Devil’ – Juventus boss distraught at defeat

Juventus coach Max Allegri was bitterly disappointed with the manner of his side’s defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Italian Super Cup final.

The Old Lady came into the key fixture missing Federico Chiesa after knee surgery. They were also without the suspended Matthijs de Ligt and Juan Cuadrado. Despite the absences, Juve took a first-half lead through Weston McKennie’s header. The lead lasted just ten minutes as Mattia De Sciglio conceded a penalty for a foul on Edin Dzeko. There was last-gasp heartbreak for Juventus as they conceded in the final seconds of extra-time to lose 2-1.

Allegri told Sport Mediaset: “It was a real game, a good test for us to see where we are. Unfortunately, football sometimes feels like it was invented by the Devil.

“We made a naïve mistake five seconds from the end, but played against the strongest team in Italy at the moment and had several chances, allowing Inter very little. We struggled in the opening 10 minutes, but then did really well.

“A defeat five seconds from the end hurts. But we need to use that anger for Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

“We need to look at the positives, the team is improving, especially physically. It was a one-off game, it didn’t go the way we wanted, so now we focus on the league.”

Dybala struggling since injury

Allegri introduced Paulo Dybala in the 74th minute but he looked off the pace after injury.

He said: “As we risked in previous games and he [Dybala] suffered relapses, playing more than we had intended against Roma, we realised that extra time was possible and had to plan for no more than 60 minutes.”

Juve ultras reveal shocking banner

During Wednesday’s 2-1 Italian Super Cup defeat to Inter Milan, Juventus’ staunch ultras revealed a banner wishing for the death of president, Andrea Agnelli.

The club has been enjoying on-field success over the past decade, but the banner was to do with football results.

Agnelli, when questioned about the ultra’s, said in 2019 to Football Italia: “Juve have been forced to adhere to the demands of the ultras, aware of the possible negative consequences such as racist chants and other conduct likely to result in fines, bans or closure of the curva.”

The banner revealed last night read: “Agnelli muori”, meaning ‘Agnelli die’ in English.

