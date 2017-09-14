Juventus hatch plan to beat Man Utd to £90m Gareth Bale deal

Juventus have emerged as shock contenders to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, with reports in Italy claiming they plan to catch Manchester United by surprise by bidding early.

The Welshman has long been linked with a move to United, with Jose Mourinho making no secret of his desire to bring the player to Old Trafford this summer.

The possibility of returning to the Premier League was put on ice by Bale this summer – his reasons for not wanting to leave the Bernabeu just yet explained here.

But Mourinho is keen to add a quality wide attacker to his ranks and, having seen efforts to bring in Ivan Perisic fail this summer, is expected to move for either one of Antoine Griezmann or Bale next summer. The Manchester United No 7 shirt has been left open for one of these two possible signings.

However, their possible hopes of bringing Bale to Old Trafford could be over before they have begun if Juventus get their way amid suggestions the Serie A champions could make their move for the player as early as January.

Calciomercato, however, acknowledge that deals of this magnitude rarely happen in the January window, but suggest Juve could move early in order to catch Manchester United by surprise.

It’s not known whether Bale would consider a move to Serie A before the Premier League, but given the player’s recent admission that winning trophies, and not money is his motivation, it could be a move he’d consider.

Bale has recently been a target for the Real Madrid boo boys following a difficult 12 months and discussing the abuse, his teammate Toni Kroos said: “It’s no good to boo your own players but that’s Real Madrid and fans always want to see the best from everybody.

“Every person has different reactions but boos do not help anyone really.”