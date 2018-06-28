Juventus hatch plan to land €90m Man Utd star on free transfer

Serie A giants Juventus have hatched a plan to land a Manchester United star on a free transfer, a report claims.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juve have been told that United will not part with summer target Anthony Martial for less than €90million.

The Bianconeri have baulked at that asking price and are unwilling to match that valuation, and thus have been forced to find an alternative strategy.

The report from Tuttosport claims that Juventus are willing to wait until summer 2019 to try and land Martial on a free when his contract expires.

As a result, the saving would allow the Serie A champions to pursue more high priority targets this summer, such as Lazio midfielder – and reported Manchester United target – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

However, this change of strategy may now force United to sell to another suitor to avoid missing out on the huge transfer fee they could receive this summer.

Martial’s agent recently confirmed the player wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the France winger in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side since his appointment in 2016.

