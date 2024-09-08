As well as Weah, McKennie might have more American colleagues at Juventus next year

Juventus could attempt to double the number of American players in their squad in 2025, since a report has revealed they are targeting two of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah’s compatriots.

McKennie became the first American to play for Juventus when joining from Schalke in 2021 and two years later Weah arrived from Lille. And if Juventus’ plans come to fruition, there could be more Americans among their ranks next year.

According to Tuttosport, an Italian newspaper based in Turin, the same city as Juventus themselves, the Old Lady are planning moves for two USMNT players in 2025 – as well as one Canadian.

First of all, Juventus have their eyes on a player who, like McKennie, comes from Texas: Ricardo Pepi.

The attacker, who has one goal from three Eredivisie appearances so far this season, was already on Juventus’ radar when he was emerging in MLS with FC Dallas a few years ago. Now playing in the Netherlands with PSV, he has been freshly identified as a target by Bianconeri chiefs.

Juventus are due to play against PSV in the Champions League on September 17, so it could become an audition of sorts for Pepi.

Likewise, his midfield teammate and fellow USMNT player, Malik Tillman, will also be looked at by Juventus.

The report from Tuttosport provides less detail about Juventus’ interest in Tillman, but confirms he is on their radar, having scored twice from five appearances since the season began.

Juventus also eye Canada superstar

Perhaps the main prize that Juventus are looking at, though, is a player that was born in the United States but actually plays internationally for Canada: Jonathan David.

The prolific striker, who scored in Canada’s 2-1 win over USA on Saturday, is into the final year of his contract with Lille, which has put a number of top European suitors on alert.

Juventus’ Serie A rivals Inter are named as contenders for David, as are Barcelona. However, Juventus sporting director Cristian Giuntoli has had his eyes on the 24-year-old for a long time.

The next transfer window in Italy opens on January 2 and will close on February 4. In between those dates, Juventus could theoretically make a bid for any of their targets.

In David’s case, they could arrange a pre-contract agreement that would see him finish the season at Lille before signing a deal with Juventus. That would be possible from January 1 onwards, unless Lille manage to give him a longer contract before then.

And David has admitted that he is open to the idea of extending his stay in France.

“Right now, we’re speaking with (Lille president) Olivier Letang about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes,” he told The Athletic.

“I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Juventus have started positively under new head coach Thiago Motta, winning twice and drawing once from their first three Serie A games of the season. Only Inter are above them in the table, but that is due to the Nerazzurri scoring more goals, since their points records are identical.

Giuntoli worked extensively on adjusting Juventus’ squad for Motta over the summer, signing new players like Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, Michele De Gregorio from Juventus, Khephren Thuram from Nice, Juan Cabal from Hellas Verona, Pierre Kalulu from AC Milan, Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina, Francisco Conceicao from Porto and Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

