Liverpool, Spurs miss out as Juventus close on double swoop

Former Juventus managing director Luciano Moggi claims the Serie A champions have won the race to sign reported Tottenham and Liverpool target Keita Balde.

The Senegal forward is likely to leave Lazio this summer after refusing to sign a new deal. The former Barcelona man has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has long been linked with a move to Juventus.

However, Liverpool were also reportedly looking at Balde prior to their signing of Mohamed Salah, while Tottenham are also claimed to have a strong interest in the 12-times capped international.

Tottenham have also been linked with Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, but Moggi, who left his role at Juventus back in 2006 after being forced to resign, told Radio CRC that the Old Lady already have deals in place to sign the duo.

“Juventus are the favourites to win Serie A again. The market is doing great for them and [Patrick] Schick will sign. He is one of the best of Serie A’s young stars.

“They also will take Keita, who has already signed for the champions of Italy.”

Although there is nothing to confirm Moggi’s comments will be proved right, the former Juventus man remains a trusted source in the Italian media.

The Serie A champions are also soon expected to tie up a deal for Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa, despite reported late interest from Manchester United.