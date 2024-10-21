Juventus have confirmed that one of their social media accounts was hacked after appearing to confirm the signing of highly-rated Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler.

Fans of both clubs got a big shock on Monday afternoon when the Serie A outfit’s English X account appeared to confirm the signing even though the next transfer window does not officially open until January.

“Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler! The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family,” the post read, featuring a picture of the 19-year-old Turkey international walking on a runway.

However, Juventus moved swiftly to shut down the rumours, clarifying that their account had instead been hacked.

“Our Juventus English account has been compromised,” Juve said.

“Please ignore the false information being published on this account. We are working on the issue.”

Guler moved to Real Madrid for an initial fee of €20million (£16.6m, $21.6m) from Turkish side Fenerbahce at the start of last season and scored six goals in 12 matches during his maiden season at the club before going on to enjoy a breakout summer for Turkey at Euro 2024.

Guler, who is now valued at €45m (£37.4m, $48.6m – as per Transfermarkt), scored a superb goal in a 3-1 win against Georgia in that competition as Turkey reached the quarter-finals before crashing out to the Netherlands.

Guler struggling for game time under Ancelotti

Despite making a big impression last season and attracting plenty of new admirers for his performances in Germany over the summer, Guler has struggled for regular starts for Real so far this season.

Indeed, he has started only three times under Carlo Ancelotti and was an unused substitute as Real registered a 2-1 away win against Celta Vigo on Saturday to sit second behind Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

All three of Guler’s starts this term have come in the league, although he will be hoping for more game time in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund at The Bernabeu.

Juventus, meanwhile, currently sit third in Serie A – three points behind leaders Napoli – after a late own goal saw them pick up a 1-0 win against Lazio on Saturday.

