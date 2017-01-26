Juventus keen to hijack Man Utd summer striker bid

Manchester United will have to beat off competition from Juventus to sign forward Keita Balde from Lazio this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season for the Biancocelesti, but a public falling out with President Claudio Lotito appears to have opened the door for his exit.

The Senegal star is a player who has been on United’s radar for some time now and, with Anthony Martial’s future appearing to lie away from Old Trafford, he is thought to be high on Jose Mourinho’s summer wishlist.

However, Calciomercato report that Juventus could challenge United for Balde, with AC Milan also said to be keen.

Lotito is believed to have put a price-tag of around £26million on Balde, who publicly expressed his desire to quit Lazio last summer, saying: “I love and respect this shirt, but I can no longer accept the way they’re treating me.

“Things have been promised but never delivered, postponed deadlines, changed programmes.”