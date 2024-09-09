Juventus leading race to sign Arsenal star on free transfer as Filip Kostic secures loan exit

Juventus are reportedly plotting a deal to sign a top Arsenal star on a free transfer next summer, while a Juve winger has completed his loan switch to Turkey.

Having allowed Adrien Rabiot to walk away from the club this summer, the Turin giants are expected to sign another player for their engine room in 2025 – having already landed Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta in the closing days of the transfer window.

And, according to the latest reports, Juve are among five clubs tracking Gunners star Thomas Partey after the Ghana international entered the final year of his contract this summer.

The 31-year-old is a youth product of Atletico Madrid who climbed his way through the ranks to become a stalwart for Diego Simeone’s team.

However, he completed a switch to Arsenal in 2020 and has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s side, when he hasn’t been battling injury issues.

But with his contract running down, countless clubs are weighing up moves come next summer, with CaughtOffside reporting that Juventus are keen to strike a deal for the player.

Barcelona are also thought to be in the mix, along with Partey’s old club Atletico and Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. However, it’s reported that Juve’s interest is the most concrete of all the clubs mentioned.

Juventus are ready to offer a three-year contract as they look to add Partey to their midfield mix alongside the likes of Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

Kostic completes Mourinho link-up

Meanwhile, Juventus have announced that winger Filip Kostic has joined Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season.

The Serbian has been in Turin since signing from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a solid debut campaign under the guidance of Max Allegri, providing his teammates with a number of assists.

However, the 31-year-old struggled to replicate the same form last season as he pushed into a deeper role on the left.

Sadly for Kostic, he found himself out of the first-team picture under Thiago Motta when he returned from his summer break after not fitting into the Juve boss’s tactical plans.

Fortunately though, the transfer window remains open in a select few European leagues, with Turkey being one of them as they can still sign players until September 13.

Galatasaray were also showing an interest in the Serb but it’s Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce who sealed the deal for the attacker.

The Istanbul-based giants secured an agreement with both Juventus and Kostic on Sunday, so the player immediately took a flight to Turkey to finalize the transfer.

On Monday, the Italian giants announced the deal with a statement published on the club’s official website.

“After two seasons, the paths of Juventus and Filip Kostic, who will wear the Fenerbahce shirt, are separating,” read the official statement.

“The Serbian wingback born in 1992 is moving to Turkiye on loan until 30 June 2025.”