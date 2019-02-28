Juventus-linked defender dreams of making summer Man Utd move
Genoa defender Cristian Romero has called on Manchester United to snap him up this summer, despite claims that he may already be joining Juventus.
The 20-year-old only moved to Genoa from Begrano last summer but is already eyeing a move to one of Europe’s top sides after an impressive season so far.
There have been reports that a deal for Juve to sign Romero has already been agreed, although the player has opened the door to a switch to Old Trafford.
He told Corriere dello Sport: “I’ve always wanted to become a professional football player and I’ve made it happen.
“Now I dream of playing in the Champions League for one of the four most important clubs in the world: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.
“After that, I want to be part of the Argentine national team, even if I know it’s difficult because there’s Otamendi, one of the best in the world.
“Have Juve already secured me? I don’t know. I don’t deal with the market and my first thought is Genoa.
“There’s still so many matches remaining and I want to keep playing like I am. After that, I’ll talk to the directors and my agent.”
