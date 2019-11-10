Juventus look to tempt Man Utd with four-player exchange bid for Pogba

Paul Pogba remains under consideration for Juventus in January, who are reportedly to have offered Manchester United FOUR players in exchange for the Frenchman when the transfer window reopens.

Pogba, who has been sidelined with an ankle problem in September, is contracted to United until 2021, but the club have an option to extend that by 12 months.

His future however remains unclear after he declared his intention to look for a “new challenge” whilst on United’s pre-season tour in Asia.

Real Madrid were understood to be keen on the France midfielder, but were apparently scared off by United’s asking price for the former Juventus man.

But with United struggling in the Premier League and facing a tough fight to reclaim a top-four finish this season, the club’s former chief scout Javier Ribalta claims it is inevitable that the midfielder is lured away.

And according to Tuttosport, Juventus are working on a deal to sign Pogba as early as January – and will try and tempt United into the sale by offering them four big-name stars in return.

As per the report, Juve will offer United the chance to sign Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi in January.

United have, of course, been strongly linked with a move for Mandzukic, the veteran Croatian striker reported to be the subject of a report earlier in the week that stated the Red Devils had already agreed terms with a January target.

Former Liverpool star Can is another who has been linked with a move to United, with the Germany midfielder frustrated by his lack of action with the Serie A champions and apparently cleared to leave in January. A move to Old Trafford, however, would be controversial, despite claims Solskjaer is keen to add him to his midfield.

Rugani, meanwhile, is another Juve star struggling for playing time. The Italy defender has been linked with Arsenal in the past, but he could prove a useful addition to the United rearguard still struggling to find its best.

Pogba’s mate and international teammate Matuidi, meanwhile, is another linked with United in the past. The France star is in the autumn of his career at 32, but still can get about the pitch and could add another level of energy and drive to their midfield and would surely present a serious upgrade on the struggling Brazilian Fred.

Pundit Craig Burley, meanwhile, feels United must do all they can do cash in on Pogba when the transfer window reopens.

“Paul Pogba, fantastic talent, don’t see enough of it, he’s injured at the moment,” he said.

“I don’t think he wants to be in Manchester. I think he wants to be somewhere else, no matter what he says.

“He hasn’t really performed consistently. I wouldn’t keep him for that reason.

“If I had a great team, and I could fit him into that great team that Ferguson had, I’d probably keep him because you know he can produce.

“But at this moment in time, I only want people who want to be there, and I don’t think he does.”