Juventus make a play for top Man Utd defensive target

Juventus are the latest club to join the chase for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, according to a report in Italy.

The France defender is known to have a close relationship with compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who has just returned to the LaLiga club, but that has not stopped him considering his future.

Indeed, the World Cup winner is said to be seriously considering a move away, according to L’Equipe.

At the weekend Varane attempted to put the record straight regarding his future at the Bernabeu, but his comments hardly closed the door on a summer exit.

“To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true,” Varane told the French media after helping his country beat Moldova 4-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

“I’m at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. ‘I’m constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level.”

Manchester United have been heavily linked with an £86million swoop for Varane, whose buyout clause stands at a mammoth €500million, but now Sport Mediaset report Juventus have thrown their hat into the ring.

PSG and Bayern are also believed to keeping tabs on developments ahead of making a summer move for the 25-year-old.

The report claims Real Madrid will likely go for a cheap and reliable option, if they do sell Varane having already spent €50million on Eder Militao for next season.