Juventus make crucial breakthrough in bid to land Liverpool star

Juventus are reportedly closing in on the signing of Liverpool’s Emre Can after making a major breakthrough in their bid to land the free agent midfielder.

Some doubts had emerged in recent weeks that the Germany star might miss out on a switch to Turin, despite the fact that Juve directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici had been working hard to get the deal over the line.

The 24-year-old’s Anfield contract expires at the end of June, leaving him free to move elsewhere, and while Juventus were always the known frontrunners for his signature there had also been reports that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were ready to move for Can.

However, it would appear that Juve have moved a big step forward in landing the midfielder after La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the Italian outfit had agreed to pay Can’s agents a significant sum of money in commission.

The report goes on to state that the agents will earn several million euros apiece when the deal is eventually confirmed and that Can will become a Juventus player.

One potential replacement for Can at Anfield is Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, but the German outfit have played down talk of the USA midfielder heading to Merseyside.