Juventus make Emre Can intentions abundantly clear

Juventus have come clean and admitted they “will try all we can” to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the coming months.

After months of cagey responses from both the Serie A club and the Germany player himself, Juventus’ chief executive Beppe Marotta has now finally confirmed that the 24-year-old is one of their main summer transfer targets.

Can’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer, with the former Bayer Leverkusen star free to talk to overseas clubs.

He can sign a pre-contract with any club outside of England, and Marotta has now shown his hand.

“Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down,” Marotta said.

“So it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken.

“I can’t say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player.

“Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants.”

The admission from Juventus comes just a matter of days after Can himself discussed his future and his chances of signing for Juventus.

“My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer,” Can told the Liverpool Echo.

“I haven’t signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone.

“Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

“What can I say? My agent does the rest.

“I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”

