Juventus make Eriksen plan as Spurs offer major contract incentive

Tottenham are reportedly ready to more than double Christian Eriksen’s wages in a bid to fend off interest from Juventus.

The Denmark playmaker’s contract runs out at the end of the season, leading to rumours to Spurs were willing to cash in on the 27-year-old, rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Latest reports suggest that the Real Madrid and Manchester United-linked star has been targeted by Juve, who are keen to land the player on a free in 2020, but the Daily Mail claims that Spurs are now ready to offer Eriksen a bumper new deal to remain in north London.

The attacking midfielder is currently on £80,000-a-week, but the report states that Tottenham are ready to offer Eriksen a whopping £200,000-a-week to convince him to remain part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

The report has emerged despite Spurs seemingly bringing in Eriksen’s replacement in Giovani Lo Celso, although the fact that the Argentine is only on loan from Real Betis with an option to buy could mean that the Dane stays put.

It would appear that Tottenham, who were struggling to break down a resolute Villa side in their Premier League opener before Eriksen’s introduction in the second half, are determined not to sell the player in the remaining three weeks of the European transfer window being open.

However, there could still be plenty of twists and turns before the September 2, especially if Real reignite their interest, while PSG could also be looking for a Neymar replacement should the Brazilian head to the Bernabeu.

