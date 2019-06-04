Juventus have made an initial approach to both Manchester United and agent Mino Raiola after making it abundantly clear they will try and re-sign Paul Pogba this summer.

Until now, suggestions that Juventus were keen on Pogba had been little more than rumour, with most of the transfer attention surrounding the future of the somewhat divisive concerning a potential approach from Real Madrid.

However, according to multiple sources in Italy, it is Juventus who have made the first move for Pogba as they look to bring the player back to Turin three years after allowing him to return to Old Trafford in a £89.3m deal.

According to il Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Italia and highly-respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio – a man more-often than not on the money – Juventus have this week approached United and his agent Raiola over a potential deal. And as per the report, Juve were adamant they wanted to make a big signing in midfield this summer, while furthermore, Pogba has already indicated to the Italian giants he is willing to come back.

It’s suggested Juventus have also run the deal by would-be new manager Maurizio Sarri and he too is said to be welcoming of the potential deal, which could set Juventus back £120million.

World Cup winner Pogba first joined the Serie A giants on a free transfer in 2012 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford and went on to establish himself as one of the world’s leading midfielders.

But his time back at United has not gone according to plan, with the midfielder scoring 35 times in 135 games for the club, but struggling to recapture his consistent best form and often finding himself the subject of stinging criticism from various pundits. Gary Neville labelled the midfielder “disinterested” as United crashed out of the Champions League to Barcelona at the quarter-final stages, while Roy Keane labelled him “a big problem” and says he “only plays for himself”.

And while reports in the media have suggested United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep Pogba at Old Trafford in the belief he can get the best out of the player, it seems unlikely the club will look to keep an unhappy player at the club should he push for a return to Serie A.

The midfielder still has two years remaining on his huge £250,000 a week deal at Old Trafford, while United also hold the option of a 12-month extension, meaning he is contracted to the club until 2022 at least.

But with Solskjaer looking to rebuild his side this summer – and on Tuesday he was tipped to make a £60m offer for a talented young playmaker – the chance to cash in on Pogba could be an opportunity too good to refuse.

