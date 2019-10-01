Juventus make initial move to secure Tottenham star on free transfer

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld on a free transfer next summer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is already said to be planning to have a centre-back partnership of Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth next season, despite reports that the club are ready to open negotiations over a new contract for Jan Vertonghen.

And that means that Belgium star Alderweireld could be allowed to move on, news that has alerted Juve according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness).

The 30-year-old, who was also linked with Manchester United over the summer before they turned to Harry Maguire, has made 167 appearances since joining Tottenham from Atletico Madrid and is expected to be in the starting XI again when Spurs host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Pochettino is, however, expected to consider a move for a new centre-back in January – if the indications are that Alderweireld, or even Vertonghen, could both move on next summer.

Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen and Bournemouth star Nathan Ake have both previously been linked with a switch to north London, although they latter is likely to fetch a higher premium given that he already plays in the Premier League.