Juventus make major strides in centre-back chase as agent meeting sparks January transfer hopes

Juventus have reportedly taken a significant step in their pursuit of Feyenoord defender David Hancko following a meeting with the player’s agent a the recent Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is known to have been showing major interest in Hancko, having previously sent scouts to observe him during Euro 2024. Indeed, Giuntoli personally watched Hancko in action during the Dutch side’s European clash with City and was impressed with what he saw.

A now a fresh report from Italy claims that Sasha Baranov, Hancko’s agent, was spotted at the recent Juventus vs City clash, where he also had a scheduled meeting with the Turin giant’s management to discuss the Slovakian centre-back’s potential transfer – as per Tuttosport.

However, a deal for the 26-year-old will not come cheap, with Feyenoord valuing one of their prized assets at around €40million (£33m/$42m) – although Juve hope to negotiate that figure down.

Given the high costs involved, however, the report adds that the Turin outfit cannot complete the deal in January without making some profitable sales first.

It’s stated that Juventus are considering a loan proposition worth an initial fee of €4-5m, coupled with an option to buy that would become mandatory if they qualify for the next Champions League.

That could end up being a workable option given that the two clubs already have a relationship involving the recent loan deal for Facundo Gonzalez. The current arrangement over Gonzalez includes a conditional obligation to buy for €6m which, the report adds, could potentially be leveraged to reduce Hancko’s overall transfer fee.

Hancko is already experienced when it comes to playing in Serie A, having spent three years at Fiorentina before heading to the Czech Republic and then Holland. His versatility also makes him an attractive prospect for Juve boss Thiago Motta, with Hancko comfortable playing as a central defender or lining up at left-back.

Latest Juventus news: Man Utd to make Vlahovic move / Liverpool target Juve forward

Manchester United will make a bid for a new striker in the January window, though reports in Italy are convinced it will be for Juven frontman Dusan Vlahovic and not Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres.

According to reports in Italy, Amorim and Co are preparing an offer to try and tempt Juventus into the sale of their 103-goal marksman Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

As per TuttoJuve, Amorim would most love to reunite with Gyokeres at Old Trafford, but with a January move considered impossible and with United’s need to add more of a presence to their frontline, it’s claimed the Serbian is seen as a more obtainable target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool hold interest in Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz and have learned he will cost a significant fee of €80million (£66.3m / $84.6m) to sign, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Liverpool are among a number of top clubs hoping to add Yildiz to their ranks after being impressed by his classy performances for Juventus. It is described as an ‘ambitious’ deal to pull off as Juve rate the winger very highly and have no intention of selling him on the cheap.

Yildiz is ‘happy’ in Turin but could be tempted by the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

