Juventus are reportedly willing to let Aaron Ramsey join Manchester United this summer, as long as they secure Paul Pogba in return.

The French World Cup winner’s future remains uncertain at Old Trafford, with rumours rife that he could still leave the club this summer.

Real Madrid and Juventus are the two clubs consistently linked with big-money moves for the 27-year-old, and now Calciomercato, as cited by the Daily Express, claims Ramsey could be used in a swap deal to bring the midfielder back to Turin.

Pogba has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils this season due to a number of injuries, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also involved in a public spat with his ‘super-agent’ Mino Raiola earlier in the campaign.

The reports claims that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is happy with Ramsey and believes the Wales star was showing his best form before the season came to a temporary halt.

The Italian also still sees a future for Ramsey at Juve, but the report adds that if Pogba was offered in a swap deal then the reigning Serie A champions would be prepared to use the former Arsenal star as leverage to get their man.

It could be a deal that suits both clubs, with United able to part ways with a player whose heart does not seem to be in it anymore, while Solskjaer also lands a box-to-box midfielder with tons of Premier League experience.

Solskjaer advised to get rid of player whose displays ‘border on diabolical’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised that the time has come for Manchester United to cut their losses on Paul Pogba if the Norwegian is to take the Red Devils on to the next level.

The France international, 27, has been a lightning rod for media scrutiny and attention ever since Man Utd forked out £89.3m to bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016.

His mercurial talents have never been in doubt, but his desire and ability to stamp his authority on big games has frequently been called into question.

Pogba recently spoke in a rare interview regarding his injury rehab during the nationwide lockdown, but many have speculated that his eventual return could come in the colours of a different team at the beginning of next season.

The likes of former club Juventus, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG have all been mentioned as suitors and truth be told, they are probably the only clubs capable of pulling together a package big enough to attract Man Utd to sell Pogba; that despite reports that United had already opened talks on a prospective €60m replacement in midfield.

And former United great Paul Ince also believes a number of reasons ensure the time has now arrived for Solskjaer and United to move the World Cup winner on. Read more…