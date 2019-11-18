Juventus midfield star gives Man Utd green light for January move

Emre Can has admitted that a lack of football at Juventus has been a frustration, as Manchester United consider a move for the German.

The 25-year-old quit Liverpool in 2018 and moved to the Serie A champions for free when Massimiliano Allegri was in charge.

But it would appear that current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri clearly does not see Can as part of his plans and even left him out of his 25-man Champions League squad this season.

The defensive midfielder has been strongly linked with a Premier League return and maintains he has the ambition and drive to further his career.

Can told Kicker: “I’m just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level, but I’m also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping.

“I’m not playing games from the start, so I’m not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself. I’m often in the gym before or after training, doing extra shifts. I want to be ready.

“A lot can always happen in football.”

Can has made just one start for Juventus all season, with three further substitute appearances, and it’s marked difference from the 29 times he played for the club as they won Serie A in 2018-19.

Bayern Munich, where he started his career, have expressed an interest as have fellow Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

But United appear to be the firm favourites to bring Can back to England, with Ole Gunnar Solakjaer looking to create more competition in his midfield engine for the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Paul Pogba, and Can’s latest comments could well ignite a new year switch to Old Trafford.

